Eden to roll out 'green top' for Bengal's Ranji opener

Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) Eden Gardens will sport a "green top" for Bengal's first two Ranji Trophy home matches.

The iconic venue also hosts a Test between India and against South Africa in November.

"I came to see the wicket, it's good and as usual it will be a green top," said Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly after inspecting the pitches and speaking with the team.

Bengal will kick off their season with two home games -- vs Uttarakhand from Wednesday and Gujarat from October 25 -- at Eden before the high-profile Test opener on November 14, which will mark the return of Test cricket to the hallowed ground after six years.

The Eden has traditionally offered initial help to pacers, but with South Africa's pace attack in mind, it remains to be seen whether the venue will retain the green surface or switch to a spinner-friendly track for the Tests.

Bavuma earlier last week had said they are expecting a spin-challenge.

"In terms of the surfaces in India, (they are) spinner-friendly. We won’t be in shock if we get to India and we’re playing on spinner-friendly wickets," the Proteas skipper had said in Mumbai during an Awards night.

After Kolkata, the series moves to Guwahati, which will host its first-ever Test from November 22-26.

Bengal will also be bolstered by the return of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami who has who has been out of India contention since the Champions Trophy. Shami will lead the pace attack alongside another India pacer Akash Deep.

Shami last played in the Duleep Trophy, where he bowled 34 overs for East Zone, taking just one wicket against North Zone.

"Shami’s inclusion is good, let him play. Would have been better if Mukesh (Kumar) was there. It's a good bowling attack," Ganguly said of Bengal pace attack.

Mukesh Kumar is undergoing a rehab following a groin injury. He along with spin bowling all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed have been ruled out for "at least three matches" of Bengal.

Bengal will be led by opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, a consistent performer in domestic cricket who needs 46 runs to reach 8,000 first-class runs.

Despite multiple national call-ups, the 30-year-old is yet to make his Test debut.

"We have a good all-round team. Starting the season well and on a positive note will be important. I wish the players the best for the matches and I am sure they will give their best on the field," Ganguly said.

Akash Deep, a key figure in the bowling attack, said, "Bengal has one of the best bowling line-ups in domestic circuit. We are confident of starting the season positively and we will give our best to bring glory for Bengal. I am also looking forward to bowl alongside Shami and learn from him." Bengal are placed in Elite Group C alongside Gujarat, Haryana, Services, Railways, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and Assam. PTI TAP BS BS