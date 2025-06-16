New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) In a development that will hurt the riders and the development of equestrian sport in the country, at least 24 domestic and international tournaments have been cancelled due to non-payment of dues to the world governing body, FEI, by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

It has been learnt that EFI was supposed to pay about Rs 27 lakh to the FEI officials as remuneration and allied charges for various events held between January and March 2025.

However, the federation's account stands frozen due to the infighting among the warring factions, leading to non-payments of dues, forcing FEI to take off the events from the calendar.

The EFI also needs to settle accounts for unpaid salaries, various costs of tournaments hosted in the past year and other expenses running into almost two crore.

"EFI was supposed to pay remuneration to FEI officials for various Eventing, Show Jumping and Dressage events held in Delhi, Meerut, and Jaipur. However, the bank has frozen the account due to different factions within the Federation claiming operational access," an EFI source told PTI.

"It is embarrassing and the athletes are the biggest losers here, but that is the situation. The sports ministry has been apprised of the latest infighting," the source added.

What led to the mess? ============== The EFI was supposed to hold its election in September 2023 but litigations delayed the polls, following which a Committee of Administrators (CoA) was appointed by the Delhi High Court on May 21, 2024.

The decision was challenged and, on May 29, the court reinstated the Executive Committee of the EFI as an interim measure, keeping in mind the participation of Indian riders in the Paris Olympics.

The EC, in a meeting on April 11, 2025, without the presence of court-appointed observer SY Quraishi, decided to suspend Colonel Jaiveer Singh as secretary general of the Federation. Quraishi directed the EC to get the order approved from the court before its implementation.

Colonel SS Ahlawat moved the court on May 5, seeking approval. However, the application was rejected on May 7 since the decision was not conforming to the law.

"The faction that removed the secretary general notified the development to FEI and also claimed the ownership of the bank account before getting the approval of the court. The bank then froze the account due to multiple stakes," the source said.

When contacted, Col. Jaiveer Singh confirmed the development.

"If you read the EFI statutes, the constitution says that the General Assembly, by a two-thirds majority of votes, can terminate from the Federation any member of the Executive Committee, Selection Committee, Athletes' Commission, and other sub-committees for gross misconduct or for activities contrary to the interests and objectives of the EFI.

"They decided on my removal without calling the General Assembly. It had to be rejected by the court. Moreover, they attached the plea with an old case that does not stand now," Jaiveer told PTI. Events cancelled =========== FEI Secretary General on February 11, 2025, had written to the EFI that it was cancelling the Eventing event that was to be held on February 24-28 in Meerut.

EFI was supposed to clear the dues by February 7 but due to non-payment, FEI proceeded with the cancellation of the event.

FEI made it clear that EFI will have to pay in advance for future events, and failure to comply will result in cancellation of future events.

Till June 16, 2025 EFI has lost 12 events, including a workshop on Para dressage, and is set to lose 12 more till mid-October.

These include the Para Dressage World Challenge in Bengaluru (Oct 10-12), World Dressage (Oct 8-9 in Bengaluru), and FEI Jumping (CDS Jul 24-27 in Bengaluru).

Asked how come EFI has not paid salaries and other expenses from the past when the bank account froze only recently, the source said, "You are right. The AGM held on August 18, 2024, had approved the budget and calendar, but the EC chose not to pay it." "We really need an intervention of the Sports Ministry here. Unless they do something about it and fresh elections are held, the mess is not going to clear."