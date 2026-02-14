EFI tells ITPF Tarsem Singh was most 'appropriate choice'

Ahmedabad, Feb 14 (PTI) The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has strongly defended its decision to appoint Col Tarsem Singh as coach of the Indian tent pegging team, conveying the International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF) that he was the "most appropriate choice" for the World Cup Qualifiers despite serious allegations against him.

ITPF, the sport's world governing body, wrote to EFI on January 26, 2026, flagging "serious concerns" about athlete safety following a complaint regarding Singh's alleged involvement in a sexual harassment case. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had also, on January 30, sought comments on the matter from the EFI.

Led by Acting President Col. Jagat Singh, EFI responded on February 6 with a firm defence.

In its reply, the Indian federation said Singh, a Member (Tent Pegging) of EFI, had been reinstated by the Delhi High Court through its May 29, 2024 order in LPA 449/2024 and connected matters.

Since then, EFI said, he had been discharging all responsibilities in accordance with Article 025 of its statutes governing Executive Committee members.

Calling him the "most appropriate choice" to lead the team, EFI said the results vindicated its decision as India qualified for the World Cup, to be held in Jordan in November this year.

The Indian contingent secured podium finishes on all three days of competition, winning four team medals - one gold, one silver and two bronze - along with an individual silver and bronze.

The federation termed it the best performance in recent times.

EFI maintained that it had “never had any official communication from any authority whatsoever” regarding the allegations.

According to the federation, when Singh's bail order was circulated to the Executive Committee by "unknown persons", he himself stepped forward to clarify the legal position.

Singh informed the federation that a “false case” had been registered against him in Sonipat in February 2023 and that the matter remains sub-judice.

He has been on bail since 2023, EFI said, with no restrictions on performing official duties or travelling within India or abroad.

The federation added that he furnished a certificate from his lawyers to substantiate this claim.

"It was only then that a call was taken to send him with the team," EFI said, asserting that the decision was in line with its statutes.

The federation went further, crediting Singh with salvaging India’s participation in the World Cup Qualifiers in Jordan.

EFI claimed he "single-handedly" oversaw preparations from the moment the team was selected and described him as a "seasoned sports manager".

Citing his role as Chef de Mission at the 2014 Asian Para Games in Incheon, EFI said Singh had the pedigree and experience required for a tournament of such magnitude.

EFI also noted that Singh interacted with ITPF officials on the sidelines of the event in Jordan and clarified his position directly.

Background of controversy ==================== The issue had first been brought to ITPF's attention by a complainant who alleged that an FIR had been registered against Singh under IPC Sections 323, 354, 376 and 511 at Police Station Sector 27 in Sonipat, Haryana.

The complainant raised concerns and questioned how an individual out on bail in a sexual offence case could represent the country abroad.

In its January 26 communication, ITPF urged EFI to treat the matter with "utmost seriousness", verify the information and inform the world body of the outcome and measures taken.

EFI's reply makes clear that it sees no legal bar to Singh's appointment but with allegations still pending in court and concerns over athlete safety raised at the highest level, the storm around Indian tent pegging appears far from over.