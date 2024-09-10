EFI to hold Jumping Classics from September 12

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) Promising young riders like World Challenge silver medallist Puneet Jhakar, junior national champion Sreshth Raju Mantena will be seen action in the FEI Jumping Children's Classics, beginning here from Thursday.

With the 2024 domestic calendar of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) now underway, the event will kick off with the U14 selection trials on Wednesday.

Around 50 talented young riders will compete across three age categories – Gold (Age 12-14), Silver (Age 10-14), and Bronze (Age 10-14) at the Embassy International Riding School here.

"The EFI CSN Show Jumping event and the FEI Jumping Children’s Classics are crucial not only for showcasing our athletes on the global stage but also for bringing together the next generation of national talent and observing their development and progress," said Col. Jaiveer Singh, the EFI Secretary General.

The selected riders (Silver and Bronze categories) from the event will represent India and compete for world team rankings.

The Gold category winners will be ranked globally and if they are placed in the top 16 in world ranking, they will get a chance to represent India in the finale in Mexico.