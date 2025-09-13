Egyptian Open: Abhay Singh claims career-best win, Velavan exits

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) India’s Abhay Singh notched up the biggest win of his career with a straight-game victory over world No. 17 Gregoire Marche of France in the opening round of the Egyptian Open, a USD 366,000 PSA World Tour Diamond event in Giza.

The world No. 38 and multiple-time national champion prevailed 12-10, 11-9, 11-3 in 36 minutes to register his best result in terms of opponent’s ranking.

Abhay, who trains at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai, will next face 10th seed Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt in the round of 32.

However, there was disappointment for reigning national champion Velavan Senthilkumar, who went down to Britain’s world No. 28 Jonah Bryant 8-11, 11-5, 9-11, 1-11 in his first-round match. PTI ATK TAP