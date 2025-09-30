Egyptians win HCL Squash Indian Tour 3 PSA Challenger

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) Egyptians Omar El Torkey and Menna Walid won the men's and women's titles respectively at the HCL Squash Indian Tour 3, a PSA Challenger event, here on Tuesday.

Torkey beat third seed compatriot Seif Shenawy 11-8, 11-8, 11-4 in 32 minutes in the final, while women's top seed Menna put it past Malaysia's Harleein Tan 11-6, 11-5, 6-11, 11-8, for the title.

The Indians had a good run in the competition, with Suraj Kumar Chand and Anjali Semwal progressing to the semifinals, while Om Semwal, Sanya Vats, Nirupama Dubey and Shameena Riaz made it to the quarterfinals. PTI APA AH AH