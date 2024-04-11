Eight hearing impaired teams to compete in T20 league from April 16-19

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Eight hearing impaired men’s cricket teams will compete in the upcoming T20 Deaf Indian Premier League in Jammu from April 16-19.

These teams will be Deaf Punjab Lions, Deaf Rajasthan Royals, Deaf Kochi Tuskers, Deaf Delhi Bulls, Deaf Kolkata Warriors, Deaf Chennai Blasters, Deaf Hyderabad Eagles and Deaf Bangalore Badshahs.

A total of 14 matches will be played before the final, the Indian Deaf Cricket Association stated in a release.

The four-day tournament will kick off with an opening ceremony at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu on Tuesday.

The IDCAT-20 champions will receive a prize of Rs 2 lakh, while the runner-up will get Rs 1 lakh.

There will also be individual cash rewards in batting, bowling, fielding and super sixes categories.

The tournament is being held in association with Serum Institute of India, a Cyrus Poonawala Group Company. PTI TAP DDV