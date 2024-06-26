Eight Indians enter Asian Junior squash quarters

Islamabad, Jun 26 (PTI) Yusha Nafees, along with seven other Indians in various age-groups, moved into the quarterfinals of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships here on Wednesday.

Sixth-seeded Nafees beat Iranian Md Saleh Akhani 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in the boys' U-17 second round, while second seed Shiven Agarwal defeated local challenger Rayyan Bahadur 11-9, 11-1, 11-5 in the boys' U-15 category.

Other second-round results (Indians only): Boys U-13: Dhruv Bopana lost to Huzaifa Shahid (Pak) 9-11, 9-11, 4-11. Girls U-13: 4-Goushika M bt Maliha Shah (Pak) 11-3, 11-3, 11-3; 2-Aadya Budhia bt Sadia Zahoor Khan (Pak) 11-2, 11-6, 11-1; U-15: 8-Anika Dubey bt Wong Suet Ling (HK) 11-5, 11-1, 11-4; 9-Diva Shah bt Chung Ka Yau (HK) 9-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-9; U-17: 6-Unnati Tripathi bt Kavithma Senomi Silva (SL) 11-3, 11-4, 11-4; U-19: 5-Nirupama Dubey bt Abhitha Shanmuganathan (Mas) 11-4, 11-9, 11-8; 8-Shameena Riaz lost to Anrie Goh (Mas) 5-11, 1-11, 2-11.