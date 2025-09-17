Eight Indians qualify for ISSF World Cup Final in Doha

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Eight Indian shooters, including double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, have secured their places in the season-ending ISSF World Cup Final scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from December 4 to 9.

Bhaker is the only Indian shooter to have made the cut in two events -- the women’s 10m air pistol and the women’s 25m pistol -- for the ISSF showpiece which determines the season’s best shooter in each of the 12 individual Olympic events.

India will have representation in five of those 12 events.

Teenager Suruchi Singh, who dominated the women’s 10m air pistol with three back-to-back gold medals in Buenos Aires, Lima, and Munich, not only qualified for Doha but also secured the No 1 rank in the world in women’s air pistol.

Olympian Esha Singh also qualified in the women’s 10m air pistol event, with her gold medal winning performance in the fourth and final ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, China.

Others who have qualified include former world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, who booked his spot in the men’s 10m air rifle with a gold medal in Buenos Aires, while Olympian Arjun Babuta ensured his presence in the same event with a silver in Lima.

Reigning Asian Champion and world-record holder Sift Kaur Samra has also qualified in the women’s 50m rifle three positions (3P) event aided by her gold in Buenos Aires, while fellow Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu secured his berth in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol with a gold winning effort at the same venue.

Rounding off India’s list of qualifiers is Simranpreet Kaur Brar, who gained entry in the women’s 25m pistol with her silver in Lima, given China’s Sun Yujie had already secured her berth through a gold in Buenos Aires.

The ISSF has also confirmed prize money for the medalists at the World Cup Final with gold medal winners receiving 5,000 Euros, silver medalists earning 4,000 Euros and bronze medalists taking home 2,000 Euros.

Indian athletes still have a chance to qualify for the Finals through medal winning performances at the upcoming ISSF World Championship Shotgun in Athens, Greece, and the World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt, in October and November, respectively.

India’s overall campaign at the four World Cup stages for Rifle/Pistol in 2025, held in Buenos Aires, Lima, Munich, and Ningbo, with separate shotgun world cup stages also being held in Nicosia and Lonato, was one of their strongest yet.

India enjoyed one of its best World Cup seasons in 2025, collecting a total of 22 medals, including 9 golds, 6 silver and 7 bronze across rifle, pistol, and shotgun disciplines, to finish second overall. PTI ATK DDV