Ekta, Ranvir clinch steeplechase gold, Anurag bags gold in shot put in Asian U20 Meet

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Ranvir Singh and Ekta Dey clinched men’s and women’s 3000m steeplechase gold medals respectively as Indians continued their dominant show on Thursday in the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Dubai.

With these two latest additions, India’s gold tally has swelled to three.

Ekta claimed gold with a time of 10:31.92 seconds, while Ranvir emerged victorious clocking 9:22.62 seconds.

Anurag Singh Kaler earlier won the gold in the men’s shot put with a distance of 19.23m as Indians added a total of seven medals to their kitty on this day.

In the morning session, race walker Aarti set the ball rolling, winning a hard-fought bronze in the women’s 10,000m.

Aarti’s bronze-winning time of 47:45.33 seconds was better than the World U20 Athletics Championships qualification time of 49 minutes.

Later, throwers added three medals, including a gold to the team’s tally.

Kaler took time to settle down in the shot put. He battled with South Korean Park Sihoon for gold.

Kaler’s gold-winning throw was achieved in the third attempt. His opening throw was 18.44 and his second attempt was 18.69m.

Fourth and fifth were no marks and sixth and final throw was 18.79m.

Sihoon also found a distance of 19.23m but had to be satisfied with the silver as the Indian had a better average in the contest.

Defending champion Siddharth Choudhary settled for bronze with a throw of 19.02m, scored in the second attempt. His other throws were below the 19m mark.

Amanat Kamboj, practicing at Patiala’s National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Punjab and supported by REC Limited, added a silver to the team’s tally.

Her best throw was 50.45m.

Aman Choudhary also won bronze in the men’s 400m. His time was 47.53 seconds. PTI UNG ATK