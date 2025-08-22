Sports

Elavenil Valarivan wins gold in Asian Shooting Championship

NewsDrum Desk
Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 22 (PTI) Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan clinched the gold medal in women's 10m air rifle competition of the 16th Asian Championships here on Friday.

The 26-year-old from Tamil Nadu, who has multiple gold medals in World Cups and also been a top-finisher in the World Championships, shot a score of 253.6 to finish on top in the final.

The silver went to China's Xinlu Peng with a score of 253, while Korea's Eunji Kwon (231.2) took home the bronze.

Another Indian in fray, Mehuli Ghosh, signed off fourth after scoring 208.9 in the eight-shooter final. PTI PM PM APA APA APA