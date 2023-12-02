Elavenil Valarivan wins in Nationals

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Olympian Elavenil Valarivan won the women's 10m air rifle title on the concluding day of the 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions for rifle events here on Saturday.

The Gujarat shooter shot 253.4 as Haryana's Ramita Jindal came second with 252.5 in the eight-woman final.

Ramita's teammate Nancy came third in the individual event and combined with Hazel and Shruti for the team gold.

Ramita also won the junior air rifle gold with a finals score of 254.9 while Gautami Bhanot of Madhya Pradesh claimed the youth gold.

Haryana won the overall championship with a total of 26 medals including 15 gold. Punjab was second while West Bengal was third.

Elavenil, in prime form in recent times, was second in the qualifiers with a score of 632.9. Maharashtra's Isha Anil Taksale topped the massive 720-strong field with a score of 633.3.

Others to make it through in the quality finals field was Mehuli Ghosh who finished fifth in the qualifiers with a 632.1 and fourth overall, bowing out with 209.8 in the final.