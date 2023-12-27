Elgar''s unbeaten ton guides SA 194/3 at tea in reply to India''s 245 all out

Centurion, Dec 27 (PTI) Dean Elgar struck a stroke-filled unbeaten century to guide South Africa to 194 for three at tea in reply to India's 245 all out in the first innings on the second day of the opening Test, here on Wednesday.

Elgar, who has announced his retirement from international cricket after this series, made batting look easy on a spongy SuperSport Park pitch after the early dismissal of Aiden Markram (5).

Together with the young Tony de Zorzi (28), Elgar (115 not out) shared 93 runs for the second wicket to build South Africa's innings before Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets — de Zorzi and Keegan Petersen (2) — in consecutive overs.

It was Elgar's 14 Test century and only second against India. He has so far struck 21 fours during his unbeaten 168-ball knock as South Africa still trail India by 51 runs.

South Africa's debutant batter David Bedingham raced to 32 not out (47 balls, 2x4s, 2x6s) while adding 81 runs unbeaten for the fourth wicket with Elgar.

Brief Scores: India: 245 all out in 67.4 overs (KL Rahul 101, Kagiso Rabada 5/59, Nandre Burger 3/50).

South Africa: 194 for 3 in 49 overs (Dean Elgar 115 batting; David Bedingham 32 battting; Jasprit Bumrah 2/35). PTI SSC DDV