Ellison shines as Chola Chiefs beat Prithviraj Yodhas 6-2

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) World No 1 men's recurve archer Brady Ellison of the USA was in top form as Chola Chiefs secured their second consecutive win with a 6-2 victory over the Prithviraaj Yodhas in Archery Premier League, here on Friday.

Besides Ellison's top form, the other deciding factor of the game was when recurve archer Gatha Khadake of the Yodhas was timed out twice in the first and fourth set.

As a result, she could not complete her last shot. Each shooter gets 15 seconds to shoot their four arrows.

Former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari remained inconsistent but Ellison sealed it for the Chiefs.

The captain of the Yodhas, compound archer Abhishek Verma was in top form but didn’t get consistent support from Gatha and Matias Grande, while Andrea Becera had a decent match.

The Chiefs won the first set 72-64, but the Yodhas came back to win the second 74-73 and level it at 2-2.

But the Chiefs held their nerves to clinch the next two sets 77-73 and 78-68 to win 6-2 and make it 4/4 points from two matches.