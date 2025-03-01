Ellyse Perry’s 60 not out guides RCB to 147/5 against Delhi Capitals in WPL

Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) Ellyse Perry struck an unbeaten 60 and guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a competitive total of 147 for 5 in their Women’s Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Perry dropped anchor to help RCB recover from an early blow in the form of skipper Smriti Mandhana (8) and hit her fourth fifty of the season, scoring 60 from 47 balls with three sixes and as many fours.

Perry also forged strong partnerships along the way, adding 44 runs with England’s Danni Wyatt-Hodge (21) for the second wicket and another 68 runs with India’s Raghvi Bisht (33) to consolidate the RCB innings.

With this knock, the Australian stalwart also became the leading run-scorer in this year’s WPL with 295 runs in six matches at 98.33.

While Wyatt-Hodge struck one six and two fours to make 21 off 18 balls, Bisht had a successful outing as she made 33 from 32 balls with two sixes.

For Delhi Capitals, India's Shikha Pandey returned 4-0-28-2 while the uncapped Nallapureddy Charani claimed 4-0-28-2. Marizanne Kapp was once again impressive with the new ball, returning 4-0-18-1 for another measly spell.

Brief Scores: RCB: 147 for 5 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 60 not out, Raghvi Bisht 33; Shikha Pandey 2/24, NS Charani 2/28). PTI DDV PDS PDS