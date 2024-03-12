Ellyse Perry's all-round show guides RCB past Mumbai Indians

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore, riding on Ellyse Perry's best-ever bowling figures in the history of Women's Premier League, defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets to make it to the playoffs in the Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Perry snapped six for 15 runs as RCB dismissed Mumbai Indians for 113 runs.

The Australian allrounder then struck an unbeaten 40 and shared a 76-run stand with Richa Ghosh (36 not out) to take RCB to the winning score of 115 for 3 in just 15 overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai 113 in 19 overs (Hayley Matthews 26, Sajeevan Sajana 30; Ellyse Perry 6/15) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore 115 for 3 in 15 overs (Ellyse Perry 40 not out, Richa Ghosh 36 not out). PTI AM AM ATK ATK