Emanjot frustrates Karnataka on opening day

Mohali, Jan 29 (PTI) Emanjot Singh Chahal made a gritty 77 not out in his first-class comeback to lift Punjab to a competitive 303 for nine against Karnataka on the opening day of their final league Ranji Trophy Group B fixture here on Thursday.

Having reduced Punjab to 168 for six, Karnataka were left frustrated by the Punjab lower-order mainly Emanjot who stood firm against a formidable opposition.

Abhijeet Garg (81) and captain Uday Saharan (44) contributed at the top of the order before the middle-order collapse took the momentum away from the home team.

However, Emanjot seized the momentum from Karnataka who are in the hunt for a knock-out berth while Punjab are out of contention.

Primarily a left-arm spinner with a free flowing action, the 21-year-old who bat right handed negated the threat from Karnataka spinners on helping surface brilliantly.

His two games from Punjab previously came in 2024.

Emanjot employed the sweep regularly to counter the turn, while played an attractive back foot punch off India pacer Prasidh Krishna towards close of play.

For Karnataka, Vidhyadar Patil and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal shared three wickets amongst themselves.

Karnataka did not have their best day on the field and Shikhar Shetty dropping tail-ender Sukhdeep Bajwa (20) was an example of that.

Gopal had removed Jashanpreet Singh and Anmolpreet Singh off successive balls to reduce Punjab to 119 for four before the home team lost two more wickets on 168.

The tide was turned single-handedly by Emanjot.

Prasidh did not have an enjoyable opening day but managed to castle Bajwa in the 89th over of the day.

Brief scores: Punjab 303/9; 91 overs (Abhijeet Garg 81, Emjanjot Singh Chahal 77 batting; Vidyadhar Patil 3/46, Shreyas Gopal 3/48) vs Karnataka.

In Chandigarh: Chandigarh 136 all out; 42.1 overs (Arjit Singh 29; Jaydev Unadkat 4/44). Saurashtra 167/1; 38 overs (Harvik Desai 80 batting, Jay Gohil 61 batting). PTI BS TAP