Emotional Rohit watches his parents unveil ‘Rohit Sharma Stand’ at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) A moist-eyed Rohit Sharma on Friday thanked his parents in an emotionally-charged voice before escorting them to the stage to unveil the stand at the Wankhede Stadium that displayed their son’s name in bold letters.

Rohit was not the superstar cricketer but a loving son, giving the ultimate acknowledgment of the sacrifices his parents made to help him realise his dreams.

“It's going to be even more special, to have my family here, parents, brother, wife. I am grateful and thankful for whatever they have sacrificed for me,” Rohit said in a ceremony organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The 38-year-old then watched from side his father and mother along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pressing a switch that lifted the veil from the Rohit Sharma stand, accompanied by colourful fireworks and a shower of confettis.

Ritika, Rohit’s wife, stood beside him soaking in the moment with a wide smile radiating her pride and satisfaction.

Apart from Rohit, former India skipper Ajit Wadekar, and ex-BCCI president Sharad Pawar too were honoured with stands donning their names.

For Rohit, it was a moment he dreamt from childhood, to get mentioned in the same breath as some of the towering names of Indian cricket.

He was chuffed to the core too.

“What is going to happen today, I have never dreamed of. As a kid growing up, I wanted to play for Mumbai, for India. For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game, I cannot express it in words.

“This is also special as I am still playing. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format,” he said.

But for someone who has achieved so much as a cricketer, Rohit harboured one more wish.

“It will be surreal when I play on 21st (for Mumbai Indians in IPL) and have a stand here, it will be special when I represent the country here,” added Rohit, hinting at his desire to play an ODI at the Wankhede.

Rohit has already retired from T20Is and Test cricket after serving the nation with distinction.

It was also special for him because Wankhede was one venue that shaped his cricketing dreams.

“I had never dreamt of what was going to happen today. You try to achieve a lot of milestones, but something like this is really special, because Wankhede is an iconic stadium and so many memories have been made here,” said Rohit.

"Special thanks to Pawar Saheb and Devendra Fadnavis for making it very special, it's a very special day,” he said.

But the former Indian skipper soon slipped into his progressional self, knowing that Mumbai Indians is yet to seal an IPL playoffs berth.

“My special team MI is also here, waiting for my speech to be over and start training,” he said with a smile.

Later, his India and MI teammate Suryakumar Yadav paid glowing tribute to Rohit.

“Congratulations @rohitsharma45 on achieving incredible things on the cricket ground, from finisher to opener to our captain, you have been an inspiration and our pride, in every role.

“Very rarely comes a leader who leads from the front, and changes the game for the better. You are that leader who has changed not just the game, but the approach, the attitude, the dressing room atmosphere, the team, and redefined the role of a captain.

“Like I have said before, good things happen to good people, and you deserve it all and more. Wankhede just got even more iconic," Suryakumar posted on his Instagram account shortly after the stand was inaugurated.

Fadnavis, on his part, said that his government will allot land if the MCA sends a proposal for a new stadium.

"Our iconic batter, captain and one of my favourites, and one who mesmerizes with his batting is present here," the CM said.

"If there is a proposal from MCA for a new stadium, we will allot space for that to accommodate more fans," he added. PTI UNG TAP