Enaan scores unbeaten 105, takes India A one step closer to U-19 Tri-series final

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI) All-rounder Mohamed Enaan struck a magnificent unbeaten century at No. 8 to power India A to a 26-run win over India B, virtually sealing their place in the final of the Under-19 Tri-Series, here on Sunday.

The Kerala youngster, who also bowls leg-spin, smashed 12 fours and six sixes in his 74-ball 105 not out as India A recovered from 68/5 inside 18 overs to post a competitive 269/7 after India B opted to bowl.

In reply, India B folded up for 243 in 47.2 overs, undone by the pace duo of Aditya Rawat (4/34 in 8 overs) and Mohammed Malik (4/49 in 7.2 overs), slumping to their third successive defeat to bow out of the final race.

The U-19 Tri-series also features Afghanistan, who lead the standings with back-to-back wins.

Put in, India A were in early trouble as Rohit Das (2/57) removed both openers -- Lakshya Raichandani (2) in the first over and Vansh Acharya (12 off 23) in the 12th -- triggering a collapse.

Skipper Vihaan Malhotra tried to steady the innings with a fighting 42 (6x4), but Udhav Malhotra dismissed him as India A lost four wickets for 13 runs.

VK Vineeth (2) and wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu (0) also fell cheaply, while Tamil Nadu off-spinner Jeganathan Hemchudeshan (2/37) bowled tidily to tighten the screws.

Left-arm spinner BK Kishore (2/45) then dismissed Alankrith Rapole (16) and Khlan Patel (37), leaving India A reeling at 134/7 before Enaan took charge.

Enaan rebuilt the innings in a superb unbroken 135-run eighth-wicket stand with Anmoljeet Singh, who provided solid support with a 50-ball 30 (1x6), to prop up the total.

Rawat set the tone with the ball by removing skipper and opener Aaron George for a three-ball duck.

Malik then ripped through the top order, dismissing Yuvraj Gohil and Rahul Kumar in the space of three balls before adding Vedant Trivedi to leave India B tottering at 42/4 inside eight overs.

Opener Arnav Bugga tried to steady the chase but was run out for 49.

Wicketkeeper-batter Harvansh Pangalia (99) mounted a strong resistance in a century stand with Hemchudeshan (45) as India B kept them in the hunt, scoring five-plus an over.

But skipper Malhotra, who bowls off-spin, broke the stand by bowling Pangalia for 99, after which Rawat and Malik ran through the tail to wrap up the innings inside 48 overs.

India B will face Afghanistan on Tuesday, while India A and the visiting side would face each other in the concluding league fixture on Thursday before the final on Sunday.

Brief Scores India A U-19 269/7; 50 overs (Mohamed Enaan 105 not out, Vihaan Malhotra 42, Anmoljeet Singh 30 not out; Jeganathan Hemchudeshan 2/37, BK Kishore 2/45, Rohit Das 2/57) beat India B U-19 243; 47.2 overs (Harvansh Pangalia 99, Amav Bugga 49, Jeganathan Hemchudeshan 45; Aditya Rawat 4/34, Mohammed Malik 4/49) by 26 runs.