End of 2022 was quite a dark place for me, it was the toughest time for me: Karun Nair

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) His Bradmanesque sequence of scores in domestic cricket in recent years have mingled with the most testing time of his career, but Karun Nair picks the "end of 2022" as the toughest he has had to endure, describing it as "quite a dark place." The 33-year-old Nair's journey back to the Indian Test team after eight years is a testament to his resilience and determination.

"In terms of incidents, I would say, it was quite a dark place at the end of 2022. Very emotional phase for me. I think the toughest time for me. Even tougher than 2018, or whatever, whenever that was," Nair said during an interaction with R Ashwin on his Youtube channel.

Nair, India's only triple centurion in Test cricket besides Virender Sehwag, is now on the brink of a remarkable comeback.

On Friday, there is a strong possibility that he will be part of India's playing XI for the first Test against England, beginning in Leeds.

Though he has emerged stronger, he wouldn't want to go back to the time when he often wondered why he was dropped from the team a few games after scoring a memorable triple hundred on Test debut against England, in 2016.

"No. I don't want to be where I was a couple of years ago, quite honestly." He added, "I think at the moment, at least I am very grateful. Like you said, I have gotten past that complaining stage. Very grateful to be in the situation that I am and I just treat every day as something that's given to me, and I am living my life and doing what I love.

"I am very grateful to everyone that has been part of my journey in the last 2-3 years at least. I have understood to value things. I have understood to value each moment and just treat every single day as a new day." Being dropped from the Indian team, without any explanation, was perplexing for Nair during that dark phase.

"Honestly, I couldn't understand what was happening. Because after the 300 in Chennai, after the Australia series, I think the next series was in Sri Lanka in 2017.

"I wasn't part of that squad either. And from then on, I couldn't understand what was happening. Then I had to go back in domestic cricket." Recalling his difficult phase, Nair felt he could have cemented his place in the Indian team with big scores in a Test series against Australia.

"I had no clue what was happening. All I knew was my name wasn't there. I couldn't understand how it wasn't there.

"But if I look back and think that there is one side of me saying that 'yes, I didn't get too many opportunities'. But the other way I would also think is the four innings that I played against Australia, and I got a couple of starts.

"If I had just converted those starts into bigger scores, maybe I wouldn't be in this position or had to have gone through that." Asked what he was doing at that point in time, Nair said, "Just figuring out how I should go about things and what I should be doing.

"Obviously, I was a lot younger at that time and couldn't probably control what was running in my head like I am able to do today. So, basically, just a confused mind and was trying so hard to get back that I think I just kept getting worse.

"But I had a great season that year in domestic cricket and I was able to come back like I said in the 2018 season. And then again, went back there. Didn't have too many opportunities." While he was out of the Indian team, Nair said he got a lot of support from his erstwhile state team Karnataka, where he has grown up playing the game.

"I think there has always been a great bond between the players in Karnataka. Because we all played together from a very young age. And all of us made the grade at the same time, if I can say that.

"So, there was always support. There was never anyone, you know, lacking that support. They have always said good things. They always knew the player that I was. So, I always had the trust from the players in the Karnataka team at least.

"So, to go back there, it again felt like a family. And obviously, it didn't have a great season. But that happens to anyone, I would think. And yeah, it's just everyone felt or everyone supported me.

"Like I said, it's like a family. And everyone was caring. And they never put any undue pressure on me in terms of, 'oh, I wasn't scoring' or no one really came up to me," Nair said. PTI AH AM AH AM AM