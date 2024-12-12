End of chess as we know it, says Kramnik after Liren's blunder

Singapore, Dec 12 (PTI) Former world champion Vladimir Kramnik was not impressed with the quality of chess on display during the World Championship match between D Gukesh and Ding Liren, and called it the "end of chess as we know it." Indian Grandmaster Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of a tense showdown here.

Advertisment

After the match, Kramnik expressed his frustration over the game's quality, calling a critical blunder by Ding Liren "childish".

In his reaction, Kramnik wrote on 'X', "No comment. Sad. End of chess as we know it." In another tweet, he said, "Never yet has a WC title been decided by such a childish one-move blunder." Kramnik had also criticised the level of play after game six of the championship, calling it "weak".

"Frankly, I am very disappointed by today's game (Game 6). Even Game 5 was not extremely high level, but today it was really — for a professional — it was really weak play from both players. It's a very disappointing level," he had said.

Advertisment

The 49-year-old Russian was the Classical world chess champion from 2000 to 2006. In 2000, Kramnik defeated the legendary Garry Kasparov and became the Classical world chess champion.

Before Gukesh's feat on Thursday, Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world champion when he won the title at the age of 22, dethroning Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Gukesh beat Kasparov's record of 22 years, six months and 27 days.

Advertisment

The Indian secured the requisite 7.5 points as against 6.5 of Liren after winning the last classical time control game of the 14-game match that seemed headed for a draw for most part.

As title winner, Gukesh will get a major share of the USD 2.5 million prize purse.

Gukesh had entered the match as the youngest ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.

Advertisment

He is the second Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to win the global title. Anand, a five-time world champion, had last held the title in 2013 before going down to Magnus Carlsen. PTI AH UNG AH 7/21/2024