England 194-6 at lunch on day 4, chasing record 399 to win

Visakhapatnam: England were 194 for six at lunch in their second innings in pursuit of a record chase of 399 on the fourth day of the second Test against India here on Monday.

Ben Stokes (0) was at the crease during the break with England still needing 205 to win.

R Ashwin dismissed Ollie Pope (23) and Joe Root (16) in the morning session to take his Test wicket tally to 499. He had removed Ben Duckett (28) in the final session on day 3.

At the stroke of lunch, Kuldeep Yadav trapped Zak Crawley (73), while Jasprit Bumrah had Jonny Bairstow plumb in the 43rd over.

England were 67 for one at stumps on day 3.

India had scored 396 and 255 in their two innings, while England were dismissed for 253 in their first essay.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 396 England 1st innings: 253 India 2nd innings: 255.

England 2nd innings: 194 for six in 42.4 overs (Zak Crawley 73; R Ashwin 3/42).