England all-rounder Chris Woakes retires from international cricket

London, Sep 29 (PTI) England all-rounder Chris Woakes on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket following his omission from the Ashes squad last week.

In his 15-year career as an England cricketer, Woakes, a pace-bowling all-rounder, played 62 Tests scoring 2034 runs and taking 192 wickets.

The 36-year-old has also played 122 ODIs and 33 T20Is, making 1524 and 147 runs respectively. He has taken 204 wickets jointly in white ball formats.

“The moment has come, and I've decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket,” Woakes said.

Woakes’ final Test appearance came against India at The Oval when he came out to bat with his arm in a sling, attempting futilely to prevent the visitors from etching a series-levelling win in the fifth Test.

“Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams.

“Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I'll look back on with the greatest pride,” he said.

Woakes was part of England’s two ICC World Cup wins — the 2019 ODI World Cup at home and the T20 version at Australia in 2022.

“Making my debut in 2011 in Australia seems like yesterday, but time flies when you're having fun. Lifting two World Cups and being part of some amazing Ashes series is something I never thought was possible, and those memories and celebrations with my teammates will stay with me forever.

“To my Mum and Dad, my wife Amie and our girls Laila and Evie, thank you for your unwavering love, support and sacrifices over the years. None of this would have been possible without you.

“I look forward to continuing to play county cricket and exploring more franchise opportunities in the near future,” he noted.

Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, said: “Chris Woakes is one of the finest people to have played the game. An extraordinary career carved out alongside two of England’s greatest ever bowlers (James Anderson/Stuart Broad). A man who helped every team he played in, even before he walked onto the field.” However, it was Key who made the decisive call on Woakes’ career last week, revealing that the all-rounder was not in England’s plans “at all.” “He was running out of time to be ready for the start for the Ashes. And then once you get out of an Ashes series, you're often looking at the next cycle, really. So Chris Woakes isn't in our plans at the minute… at all,” Key had said after the Ashes squad announcement.

ECB Chair, Richard Thompson, said: "The images of Chris walking out to bat with his arm in a sling to try and win a Test match this summer reflected how much he cared about playing for his country and being the best team-mate he could be."