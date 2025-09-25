England beat India by 153 runs in Women''s World Cup warm-up game

Bengaluru, Sep 25 (PTI) Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt led from the front with a sparkling hundred as England beat India by 153 runs in their warm-up game ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup here on Thursday.

Batting first, Sciver-Brunt slammed 120 in 104 balls and added 173 runs for the wicket with an aggressive Emma Lamb (84 off 60 balls), as England posted an imposing 340 for nine in 50 overs.

In reply, India could muster only 187 before being bowled out in 34 overs.

Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored for India with a 68-ball 66 and Uma Chetry made 45 off 50 balls at the top of the order.

The likes of Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma could not make significant contributions with the bat while the top-order troika of Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Smriti Mandhana did not bat.

Linsey Smith and Sophie Ecclestone picked up two wickets apiece for England, while Kranti Goud was the most successful bowler for India with figures of 3/31.

India face New Zealand in their second and final warm-up fixture on Saturday before heading to Guwahati for the World Cup opener against Sri Lanka on September 30.

Earlier in the day, India were dealt a blow as fast bowler Arundhati Reddy suffered an injury.

The pacer, who had dismissed England opener Amy Jones, attempted a return catch off Heather Knight in the 13th over but landed awkwardly on her left leg before collapsing to the ground.

Doctors rushed in to attend to Reddy and initially tried to help her walk off the field before a wheelchair was brought in for the bowler. PTI AH AH TAP