England beat Ireland 2-0, finish ninth in FIH Jr WC

Chennai, Dec 9 (PTI) England defeated Ireland 2-0 to finish ninth, while former champions and hockey powerhouse Australia beat South Africa 4-2 to finish 11th at the FIH Junior Men's World Cup here on Tuesday.

In the ninth-10th place classification match, England rode on Kaden Draysey's (10th, 23rd minutes) brace to emerge winners.

Australia, who won the title way back in 1997 in Milton Keynes scored through Duncan Jackson (22nd minute), Patrick Andrew (35th), Dylan Brick (51st) and Matthew Hawthorne (55th).

South Africa's goals were scored by Jaydon Brooker (30th) and Litha Kraai (57th).

Earlier in the day, Malaysia defeated Japan 3-0 in a shoot-out in the 13-14th classification match after both the sides were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Azimuddin Kamaruddin gave Malaysia the lead in the 29th minute which was cancelled out by Shun Hara in the 53rd minute.

In the shoot-out, Danish Khairil, Addy Jazmi Jamlus and Adam Johari scored for Malaysia, while Japan drew a blank.

Chile, meanwhile, finished 15th, beating Switzerland 2-1.

Switzerland took the lead through a penalty corner conversion b Jens Fluck in the 18th minute before Chile scored two fine field goals through Juan Velasco Kouyoumdjian (25th) and Felipe Richard (40th) to emerge the winner. PTI SSC ATK