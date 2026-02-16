Kolkata (PTI): Italy fought hard until the end but England clinched a 24-run victory to book their berth in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup from Group C, here on Monday.

Chasing a huge 203, Italy replied with 178 all-out as Ben Manenti top scored with a 25-ball 60 (4x4s, 6x6s), Justin Mosca made a 34-ball 43 and Grant Stewart hit 45 off 23 balls (2x4s, 5x6s).

Earlier, Will Jacks scored a brisk 53 not out late in the innings to power England to 202/7. He hit four sixes and three fours to make 53 not out off only 22 balls.

Phil Salt (28), Jacob Bethell (23), Tom Banton (30) and even skipper Harry Brook were among the other batters to have contributed.

Brief scores:

England 202 for 7 in 20 overs (Tom Banton 30, Will Jacks 53 not out; Crishan Kalugamage 2/41) beat Italy 178 in 20 overs (Justin Mosca 43, Ben Manenti 60, Grant Stewart 45; Jamie Overton 3/18, Sam Curran 3/22) by 24 runs.