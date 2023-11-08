England beat Netherlands by 160 runs for consolation win

Pune: England secured only their second win of the World Cup, beating the Netherlands by 160 runs here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Opting to bat, England posted 339 for 9 and then returned to bowl out the Dutch for 179 runs in 37.2 overs to keep their Championships Trophy qualification hopes alive.

England batting finally fired as Ben Stokes slammed a 84-ball 108 and Dawid Malan (87) and Chris Woakes (51) made fifties.

In reply, Teja Nidamanuru (41 not out) was the top scorer, while Wesley Barresi (37), Sybrand Engelbrecht (33), Scott Edwards (38) failed to capitalise on the starts.

Advertisment

Spin duo of Adil Rashid (3/54) and Moeen Ali (3/42) took three wickets each for the defending champions.

Brief Score: England: 339 for 9 in 50 overs (Ben Stokes 108; Bas de Leede 3/74, Aryan Dutt 2/67).

Netherlands: 179 allout in 37.2 overs (Teja Nidamanuru 41 not out; Adil Rashid 3/54, Moeen Ali 3/42)