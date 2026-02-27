England beat New Zealand by 4 wickets to keep Pakistan's hopes alive

Colombo, Feb 27 (PTI) Already qualified for semifinals, England defeated New Zealand by four wickets to maintain a clean slate in the Super Eights stage and keep Pakistan's hopes alive in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

England have registered three wins in as many matches in the Super Eights. New Zealand are placed second in Group 2 with three points.

Pakistan are placed third with one point and they need to win big against already-ousted Sri Lanka on Saturday to dislodge New Zealand from the second spot and qualify for the semifinals.

Earlier, England restricted New Zealand to 159 for seven after the Kiwis opted to bat.

New Zealand batters got starts but couldn't convert them into big scores.

Glenn Phillips (39), Tim Seifert (35), Finn Allen (29) and Mark Chapman (15) all got starts but failed to prolong their stay at the crease.

For England, Will Jacks (2/23), Adil Rashid (2/28) and Rehan Ahmed (2/28) were the main wicket takers, while Liam Dawson (1/32) chipped in with a wicket.

Chasing, England started shakily before some useful contributions from Tom Banton (33), Will Jacks (32 not out), skipper Harry Brook (26), Sam Curran (24) and Rehan Ahmed (19 not out) took them home in 19.3 overs.

For New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra (3/19) was the pick of the bowlers. Brief Scores: New Zealand: 159 for 7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 39, Tim Seifert 35; Will Jacks 2/23) England: 161 for 6 in 19.3 overs (Will Jacks 32 not out; Rachin Ravindra 3/19).