England beat New Zealand by eight wickets in Women''s World Cup

Visakhapatnam, Oct 26 (PTI) England opener Amy Jones struck an unbeaten half-century, while Tammy Beaumont and batting stalwart Heather Knight too made useful contributions as four-time champions defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in a Women's World Cup match, here on Sunday.

Jones (86 not out off 92 balls, 4x11, 6x1) and Beaumont (40 runs off 38 balls, 4x7) shared a 75-run opening-wicket stand in the dead rubber as England chased down the paltry 169-run target in 29.2 overs. Knight contributed 33.

Electing to bat, New Zealand were dismissed for 168 in 38.2 overs.

Following the emphatic win in their last league encounter, England, who are already in the semifinals, jumped to second spot on the table with 11 points, pushing South Africa (10 points) to third place. Australia are leading the charts with 13 points.

Earlier, Linsey Smith (3/30), Nat-Sciver Brunt (2/31) and Alice Capsey (2/34) were the main wicket-takers for England, while opener Georgia Plimmer top scored for New Zealand with 43.

Brief scores: New Zealand 168 all out in 38.2 overs (Georgia Plimmer 43, Amelia Kerr 35; Linsey Smith 3/30).

England 172 for 2 in 29.2 overs (Amy Jones 86 not out, Tammy Beaumont 40, Heather Knight 33).