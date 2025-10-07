England bowl out Bangladesh for 178 in Women’s World Cup

Guwahati, Oct 7 (PTI) England produced a disciplined bowling performance to dismiss Bangladesh for 178 in their Women's World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh were reeling at 59 for three before Sobhana Mostary held one end with a patient 108-ball 60. However, wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals.

It was a late flourish from Rabeya Khan (43 off 27 balls) — featuring one six and six fours — that lent some respectability to the total.

Sharmin Akhter contributed 30 off 52 balls at the top of the order, while skipper Nigar Sultana fell for a duck.

For England, Sophie Ecclestone (3/24) was the pick of the bowlers, while Charlie Dean (2/28), Linsey Smith (1/22), Lauren Bell (1/28) and Alice Capsey (2/31) chipped in with wickets.

Brief scores: Bangladesh Women: 178 all out in 49.4 overs (Sobhana Mostary 60, Rabeya Khan 43; Sophie Ecclestone 3/24, Charlie Dean 2/28).