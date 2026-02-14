Kolkata (PTI): Veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid returned with figures of 3/36 as England bowled Scotland out for 152 in their T20 World Cup Group C match here on Saturday.

Pacer Jofra Archer and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson also chipped in with two wickets apiece after England asked Scotland to bat first.

Captain Richie Berrington top-scored for Scotland with a 32-ball 49 while opener Michael Jones contributed 33.

Brief Scores.

Scotland: 152 all out in 19.4 overs (Richie Berrington 49; Adil Rashid 3/36) vs England.