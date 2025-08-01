England bowled out for 247, take 23-run 1st innings lead against India

London: England took a slender 23-run first innings lead before India bowled them out for 247 on day two of the final Test here on Friday.

Mohammed Siraj (4/86) bowled a fiery eight-over spell, taking three wickets to lead India's fightback in the afternoon session. He then got rid of Harry Brook for 53 in the final session to become the leading wicket taker in the series.

Prasidh Krishna too claimed four wickets as pacers continued to dominate the clash.

The duo reduced England from 109/1 at lunch to 247 all out as Chris Woakes was not available to bat due to a shoulder injury.

Opener Zak Crawley and Brook scored half-centuries for the hosts.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 224 all out in 69.4 overs (Karun Nair 57, Sai Sudharsan 38; Gus Atkinson 5/33.) England 1st innings: 247 all out in 51.2 overs (Zak Crawley 64, Harry Brook 53 ; Mohammed Siraj 4/86, Prasidh Krishna 4/62).