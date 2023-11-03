England central contract snub was 'final nail in coffin', says David Willey

Ahmedabad, Nov 3 (PTI) An angry David Willey on Friday said that not being given central contract by the England board was the "final nail in coffin", making his decision to retire at 33 a lot more easier.

Willey announced his international retirement amid defending champions England's disastrous outing in the ongoing World Cup.

His decision follows the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) decision not to offer him a central contract for the 2023-24 cycle.

"That (central contract snub), for me, was, probably, the final nail in the coffin really, and it made my decision a lot easier.

"But these conversations around contracts all happened before we came out, so when we joined up at Lord's I knew I was the only one that didn't have one. It was difficult," Willey told Sky Cricket.

"I was upset, angry and disappointed. But I respect their vision, and don't have to agree with them." Willey on Wednesday announced that he will retire from international cricket after the end of the World Cup but insisted that his team's underwhelming performance in the showpiece has not influenced his decision.

"I feel with two World Cups in 12 months, knowing my position in the squad, should there be injuries or whatever, I'm a chance and feel like I'm always a chance. I'm not involved in how these (things) are put together, who selects them.

"I don't necessarily have to agree with them. But you know, there are decisions that are made and I have to respect them and, and I make decisions based on how I feel around them." Willey made his international debut in 2015 against Ireland in Dublin and has played 70 ODIs (94 wickets) and 43 T20Is (51 wicket) so far. The left-hander has scored 627 ODI runs at an average of 26.12 with two fifties.

In this World Cup, Willey has featured in three matches and has scalped five batters.

"Over the last six to eight months, the landscape's changing," he said.

"It's always been hard for me to make sure I'm in (England) squads and I've got no guarantees, and the anxiety leading up to every selection. Then when I am playing, looking over my shoulder, it starts to weigh heavy on you and I've done that for a long time now.

"I was desperate to play in this World Cup and it was great to be here. But you know all that rolled into one. I just felt I've given my all and I don't think I can to do that anymore." England have endured a forgettable campaign, managing just one victory from their six matches. They play traditional rivals Australia here on Saturday.

Willey, a T20 World Cup winner, was asked why he decided to announce his retirement now instead of waiting for the showpiece to get over.

"Towards the back end of the summer, I knew it was always going to be around this time. I knew it was coming. I wasn't sure what my involvement would be in the white-ball stuff in England before we came. (I) made the side here, and I've managed to get into the side and perform," said Willey, whose career spanned eight years.

"I just feel that there's not very many opportunities in cricket to walk away when the time is right for you. And I really wanted to finish my career, whatever my involvement is in these last three games, able to enjoy it, and not carrying the weight of this decision, and looking over my shoulder thinking if I'm not performing, I'm out of the side again.

"To have played three games …and that game against India, full crowd in a World Cup in India. I walked out to bat there, they were doing a strobe light show, you know, and I thought as I walked down the steps, I thought I'm done." PTI AH AH ATK ATK