England elect to bowl against Bangladesh in Women's World Cup match

Guwahati, Oct 7 (PTI) England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in their ICC Women's World Cup match here on Tuesday.

England are going into the match with the same playing XI that defeated South Africa by 10 wickets in the previous game.

Bangladesh made two changes to the side that had beaten Pakistan in their previous game.

The Teams: England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

Bangladesh: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Mst Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla. PTI AM AM PDS PDS