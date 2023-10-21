England elect to bowl against SA; Stokes return, Bavuma ruled out

Mumbai: England won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in a crucial World Cup match here on Saturday.

England will be bolstered by the return of all-rounder Ben Stokes, while Gus Atkinson and David Willey have replaced Chris Woakes and Sam Curran.

South Africa were also forced to make a change as captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the match with illness. Aiden Markram is leading the side and Reeza Hendricks has come in for Bavuma.

Teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (wk/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.