England, Germany, Netherlands, Brazil to take part in inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

New Delhi: England, Germany, Holland and the United States will be among 24 nations participating in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup scheduled from January 13-19 at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Stadium, the national federation announced on Friday.

The championship will witness a diverse array of participating nations: from the African continent, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda will showcase their talent.

Asia will be represented by hosts India alongside Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, South Korea and Sri Lanka.

Europe will have participants like England, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland while North America will be represented by Canada and the United States of America.

South America will feature Brazil and Peru while Australia and New Zealand will carry the banner for Oceania.

The tournament structure will feature both men's and women's divisions, with 16 teams competing in each category. This format ensures an intense competition that will showcase the speed, strategy, and sporting excellence that Kho Kho is all about.

In the men's category, the competition will feature a strong African presence with Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

"This historic championship represents a massive leap for Kho Kho, transforming it from a beloved local sport to a global phenomenon. With India leading this sporting revolution, the 2025 World Cup promises to be the big step that will take Kho Kho to the next stage in the global sports ecosystem," KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal was quoted as saying in a media statement.

KKFI General Secretary MS Tyagi added, "The participation of 24 nations is a testament to Kho Kho's growing international appeal. Our vision is to make this traditional Indian sport a truly global game, and this World Cup will serve as a milestone in achieving that goal."