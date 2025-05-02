England include uncapped Sam Cook and Jordan Cox for one-off Test against Zimbabwe

London, May 2 (PTI) England on Friday named uncapped Sam Cook and Jordan Cox in their 13-member squad for the one off Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge beginning May 22.

This fixture marks Zimbabwe’s first Test on English soil since 2003 and will launch England's international summer that includes five Tests at home against India beginning June 20.

Medium pacer Cook has been one of the most consistent bowlers in county cricket in recent years. The 27-year-old boasts 318 first-class wickets at an average of 19.77 and impressed on the England Lions tour of Australia over the winter, taking 13 wickets across three matches.

Nottinghamshire seamer Josh Tongue earns a recall to the Test squad, having last featured during the Ashes in 2023. After overcoming a series of injuries, he has been in impressive form this season with 15 wickets at an average of 24 in the Championship.

England squad: ========== Ben Stokes (Captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.