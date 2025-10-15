England make 133/9 against Pakistan in rain-shortened Women''s World Cup game

Colombo, Oct 15 (PTI) Pakistan captain Fatima Sana came up with an inspired spell to restrict four-time champions England to 133/9 in a rain-shortened 31-over-a-side ICC Women's World Cup match here on Wednesday.

In perhaps the best performance by the embattled Pakistan side, who have lost all their three games in the tournament so far, they reduced England to 54/5 by the end of the 10th over with Sana (4/27) wreaking havoc with her in-swingers.

She got the dangerous opener Tammy Beaumont (4), Heather Knight (18) and last game's centurion Nat Sciver-Brunt (4) early to take the wind out of England's sails.

When rain came in torrents, England were struggling at 79/7 in 25 overs. They managed 54 runs in six overs after play resumed.

Charlie Dean (33) was the highest scorer for England, who have so far been on a roll, winning all three league games by big margins.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl. England replaced Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell with Emma Lamb and Sarah Glenn while Aliya Riaz and Omaima Sohail returned to the Pakistan eleven.

Brief scores: England 133 for 9 in 31 overs (Charlie Dean 33; Fatima Sana 4/27, Sadia Iqbal 2/16). PTI AM AM UNG