ICC World Cup: England make 364/9 against Bangladesh

Dharamsala: Dawid Malan's superb 140 along with half-centuries from Jonny Bairstow (55) and Joe Root (82) second consecutive half-century powered England to a formidable 364/9 against Bangladesh in their World Cup league stage match here on Tuesday.

Malan cracked 16 fours and five sixes to make 140 off only 107 balls while Root, who looked set for his first ton this World Cup, was dismissed for after hitting eight fours and a six.

The pair added 151 for the second wicket after Malan and Bairstow (52 off 59 balls, 8x4s) put on 115 runs for the opening stand.

England looked set for a total around 400, but to their credit, Bangladesh fought back with a flurry of wickets in the last 10 overs.

Mahedi Hasan was the pick among bowlers with 8-0-71-4 while left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam claimed three wickets.

Brief scores: England 364/9 in 50 overs (Jonny Bairstow 52, Dawid Malan 140, Joe Root 82; Shoriful Islam 3/75, Mahedi Hasan 4/71) vs Bangladesh.