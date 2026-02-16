England opt to bat against Italy in must-win T20 World Cup tie

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat against Italy in their must-win Group C encounter in the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

A victory in this contest will take England into the Super Eights stage and knock Scotland out of contention.

Italy, who won their last match against Nepal by 10 wickets for a maiden triumph in T20 World Cups, will look to build on the momentum.

Both teams retained their respective playing eleven.

Teams: England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan. PTI DDV BS BS