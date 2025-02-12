England opt to bowl against India in 3rd ODI

Ahmedabad: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against India in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.

England made one change with Tom Banton replacing Jamie Overton.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh replaced the trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy.

While Jadeja and Shami were rested, Varun missed out due to an injury.

"Varun Chakaravarthy was unavailable for selection for the 3rd ODI due to a sore right calf," BCCI said in an update.

India won the first two ODIs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Teams: England

Philip Salt(wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.