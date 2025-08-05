England panicked, they just needed one partnership: Vaughan

London, Aug 5 (PTI) Former captain Michael Vaughan feels England panicked on the final day of the fifth Test against India in the absence of inspirational skipper Ben Stokes, with only 35 runs needed to win and four wickets in hand.

England eventually lost the match by six runs as India made a stunning comeback to draw the five-match series 2-2 on Monday.

"...Ben Stokes in that team, England would've won this Test match. He plays such a big role in this team, the mentality... England did panic (on the fifth morning).

"They just needed one partnership. They panicked in the way that they can with the way that they play, they play with a huge amount of aggressiveness. Yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, the Harry Brook dismissal did cause that collapse, but it's the way England play," Vaughan told BBC's Test Match Special.

Stokes, who played a pivotal role for England with both bat and ball, missed the fifth Test due to a shoulder injury, while pacers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse were rested.

Vaughan said the thrilling series against India should be a perfect preparation for England for the this year's Ashes in Australia, starting in November.

"It's been a tremendous five matches for England. You've got to be realistic, this week they were down to 10 men, lost one of their bowlers early, and not got Ben Stokes. You're looking at the team going to Australia and I think there's more pieces in place.

"We'll arrive in Perth for that first Test and know the top seven. It's just a matter of the bowling attack and getting that right. Clearly Ben Stokes is going to have to get fit. With Ben Stokes in the England side they can beat anybody. Without him, they can lose to anybody," Vaughan said.

England looked on course for a historic win with Harry Brook and Joe Root taking the home team to 301 for three on the fourth day before Brook was caught by Mohammed Siraj off the bowling of Akash Deep.

England then lost two more wickets, including Root before the end of the fourth day's play.

"(Harry) Brook had that thought process that he wanted to hit 30 or 40 quick runs. What Harry needs to learn is in an Ashes series, in a similar situation, just win. I love the way he plays, his approach. At times, he's a genius. He plays the game in a fashion not many have ever played," Vaughan said.

"I don't want to take away from his positivity and flamboyance. But in Sydney, if England are 2-1 up, dig in Harry."