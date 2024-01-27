England players in dilemma as T20I series in NZ begins two days after WPL final

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) England cricketers playing in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) could be in a dilemma as staying back for the business end of the lucrative T20 League could lead to them missing out on their country's five-match T20I series in New Zealand.

The final of WPL is scheduled for March 17 while the visiting England team's first T20I against New Zealand will be played in Dunedin on March 19.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has told players involved in the WPL that they will not be considered for the first three T20Is in New Zealand if they stay in India till the end of the T20 league.

The ECB is expected to name the England squad next week.

Seven England players are due to feature in WPL 2024: Alice Capsey (Delhi Capitals), Issy Wong and Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians), Kate Cross and Heather Knight (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Sophie Ecclestone and Danni Wyatt (UP Warriorz).

Their salaries at WPL franchises range from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 3.2 crore. Some of them are certain starters for both their franchises and England.

The ESPNcricinfo report also said that as captain, Knight is believed to have made herself available for the entirety of the New Zealand tour.

Lauren Bell, who was due to play for UP Warriorz, pulled out of the WPL on Friday, saying her priority was preparation for the tour of New Zealand.

England head coach Jon Lewis has the same role at UP Warriorz.