England post 197/6 against India in 1st Women's T20I

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Opener Danielle Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed fifties as England posted a challenging 197 for six against India in the first women's T20I here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Wyatt (75) and Sciver-Brunt (77) shared 138 (87 balls) for the third wicket after Renuka Thakur Singh (3/27) reduced England to 2 for 2 in the first over.

Down the order, Amy Jones made a quick-fire 9-ball 23.

Shreyanka Patil bagged 2/44, while Sakia Ishaque claimed 1/38 in their debut matches.

Brief Scores: England: 197 for six in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 77, Danielle Wyatt 75; Renuka Thakur Singh 3/27). PTI ATK TAP