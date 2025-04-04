England quick Olly Stone likely ruled out of India Test series due to right knee injury

London, Apr 4 (PTI) The England cricket team has suffered an injury setback ahead of the gruelling five-Test series against India later this year with pace bowler Olly Stone sidelined due to a right knee injury during Nottignhamshire county's pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi.

The 31-year-old will likely miss the series beginning on June 20 at Headingley. The tour will conclude on August 4.

Stone, a key pacer in the England setup having played five Tests the last being the series against Sri Lanka in August-September last year, "experienced major discomfort in his right knee during Nottinghamshire's pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi in March," said ICC, quoting the the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday.

The report added that Stone, who has 17 Test wickets so far, will target an August return to the England side.

"Further scans have revealed the requirement of surgery, which will take place later this week, and will sideline the 31-year-old for a subsequent 14 weeks. He will now begin rehabilitation, working closely with the medical teams at both the ECB and Nottinghamshire..

Stone is the second pacer on the injury list after fellow quick, Mark Wood was was ruled out earlier this year. PTI AM AM KHS