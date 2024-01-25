England reach 108/3 at lunch on day one of opening Test

Hyderabad, Jan 2 (PTI) England reached 108 for three at lunch on day one of the first Test against India here on Thursday.

Jonny Bairstow (32 batting) and Joe Root (18 batting) were in the middle.

R Ashwin removed openers Ben Duckett (35) and Zak Crawley (20) while Ravindra Jadeja got rid of Ollie Pope (1).

England won the toss and opted to bat on a surface offering fair amount of spin .

Brief scores: England 108/3 in 28 overs (Jonny Bairstow 32 batting, Joe Root batting 18; R Ashwin 2/20). PTI BS TAP