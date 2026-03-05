England reach 119/4 after 10 overs against India

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) In pursuit of an imposing 254, England reached 119 for four after 10 overs against India in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks were batting on 49 and 11 respectively.

Earlier, Sanju Samson slammed a 42-ball 89 as India posted 253.

Sent in to bat, Sanju blasted seven sixes and eight fours in his innings. Shivam Dube (43), Ishan Kishan (39), Hardik Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma (21) also chipped in with brisk knocks.

For England, Will Jacks (2/40) and Adil Rashid (2/41) claimed two wickets each.

Brief scores: India: 253 for seven in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 89, Shivam Dube 43, Ishan Kishan 39; Will Jacks 2/40, Adil Rashid 2/41).

England: 119 for four in 10 overs (Jacob Bethell 49 batting). PTI AH AH UNG