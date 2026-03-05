England reach 185/5 after 15 overs against India

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Chasing a massive 254-run target, England reached 185 for five after 15 overs against a clinical Indian side during Thursday's T20 World Cup semi-final.

Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran were batting on 81 and 5 respectively. Will Jacks made 35 off 20 balls.

Earlier, Sanju Samson slammed a 42-ball 89 as India posted 253.

Sent in to bat, Sanju blasted seven sixes and eight fours in his innings. Shivam Dube (43), Ishan Kishan (39), Hardik Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma (21) also chipped in with brisk knocks.

For England, Will Jacks (2/40) and Adil Rashid (2/41) claimed two wickets each.

Brief scores: India: 253 for seven in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 89, Shivam Dube 43, Ishan Kishan 39; Will Jacks 2/40, Adil Rashid 2/41).

England: 185 for five in 15 overs (Jacob Bethell 81 batting). PTI AH AH ATK