England reach 45/2 after 5 overs against India

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Set an imposing target of 254, England were 45 for two after five overs against India in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Jos Buttler and and Jacob Bethell are batting on 25 and 7 respectively.

Earlier, Sanju Samson slammed a 42-ball 89 as India posted 253.

Sent in to bat, Sanju blasted seven sixes and eight fours in his innings. Shivam Dube (43), Ishan Kishan (39), Hardik Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma (21) also chipped in with brisk knocks.

For England, Will Jacks (2/40) and Adil Rashid (2/41) claimed two wickets each.

Brief scores: India: 253 for seven in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 89, Shivam Dube 43, Ishan Kishan 39; Will Jacks 2/40, Adil Rashid 2/41).

England: 45 for two in 5 overs (Jos Buttler 25 batting). PTI AH AH UNG