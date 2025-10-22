England score 244/9 against Australia

Indore, Oct 22 (PTI) Opener Tammy Beaumont top-scored with 78 before Australia fought back to restrict England to 244 for nine in their Women's World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Sent in, Beaumont's 105-ball knock was the only significant contribution for England as some of the other batters failed to convert their starts.

Alice Capsey chipped in with 38 off 32 balls.

Annabel Sutherland picked up three wickets for 60 runs in 10 overs for Australia.

Both teams have already qualified for the semifinals and are seeking to top the standings.

Brief scores: England: 244/9 in 50 overs (Tammy Beaumont 78, Alice Capsey 38; Annabel Sutherland 3/60, Sophie Molineux 2/52, Ashleigh Gardner 2/39). PTI AH UNG